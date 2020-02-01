New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider left Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings early with an upper-body injury and the Rangers announced he will not return.

UPDATE: Chris Kreider will not return to tonight's game (upper body). — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 2, 2020

The New York Post's Brett Cyrgalis reported Kreider went down in the corner and was caught by a very hard knee from teammate Mika Zibanejad in the head.

Chris Kreider goes down in the corner and catches a very hard knee to the head from Mika Zibanejad. Kreider off the locker room. Should be in concussion protocol. #NYR — Brett Cyrgalis (@BrettCyrgalis) February 2, 2020

The 28-year-old Kreider has 18 goals and 16 assists in 49 games for the Rangers this season.