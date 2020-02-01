1h ago
Rangers' Kreider injured vs. Red Wings
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider left Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings early with an upper-body injury and the Rangers announced he will not return.
TSN.ca Staff
Insider Trading: Kreider in high-demand; Leafs, Muzzin to talk extension
VIDEO SIGN OUT
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider left Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings early with an upper-body injury and the Rangers announced he will not return.
The New York Post's Brett Cyrgalis reported Kreider went down in the corner and was caught by a very hard knee from teammate Mika Zibanejad in the head.
The 28-year-old Kreider has 18 goals and 16 assists in 49 games for the Rangers this season.