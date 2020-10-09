Simmonds says he'll bring 'functional toughness' to the Leafs

Jack Johnson is heading to the Big Apple.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Johnson and the New York Rangers are expected to complete a one-year deal worth just over $1 million.

Jack Johnson agreement with the NYR when complete, expected to be 1 year, just over $1 mil. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 9, 2020

More to come.