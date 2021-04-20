New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba left Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders because of an upper-body injury and will not return, the team announced.

Trouba was drilled into the boards by the Isles' Matt Martin about halfway through the first period and appeared shaken up.

He played 3:18 and registered one hit and one blocked shot before leaving the matchup.

Trouba has one goal and 11 assists in 34 games for the Rangers so far this season. This is his second season in the Big Apple after spending his first six with the Winnipeg Jets.