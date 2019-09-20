The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenceman Tony DeAngelo, the club announced Friday.

According to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli, the deal is for one year with a cap hit of $925,000. It is the same amount forward Brendan Lemieux got last week, Seravalli notes.

The 23-year-old DeAngelo played in 61 games with the Rangers last season, registering four goals and 26 assists along with a plus-six rating and 77 penalty minutes.

This will be his third season in the Big Apple since coming over in a deal with the Arizona Coyotes.

The defenceman was selected No. 19 overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.

With DeAngelo's signing, this now leaves seven restricted free agents still without deals including Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor and Mikko Rantanen.