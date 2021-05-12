David Quinn and the New York Rangers are going their separate ways.

Quinn led the team to a 27-23-6 record this season. The Rangers tallied 60 points to place fifth in the East division and miss the playoffs, finishing well back of the New York Islanders for the East’s final spot.

Assistant coaches David Oliver, Jacques Martin and Greg Brown are out too according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, while goalie coach Benoit Allaire has been retained.

Coaching openings now in NY, Buffalo, Arizona and of course Seattle. https://t.co/7u7ALbFNY9 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 12, 2021

Quinn’s tenure in the Big Apple ends after three seasons and a cumulative record of 96-87-25. He guided the team to a 79-point regular season in 2019-20 but the Rangers were swept in three games by the Carolina Hurricanes in the qualifying round.

The 54-year-old Quinn took over from Alain Vigneault to start the 2018-19 season. Vigneault’s five-year run saw the Rangers make the playoffs in four of those seasons, including a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2013-14.

BREAKING: Rangers have dismissed David Quinn, Post has learned. Assistants other than Benoit Allaire also let go by Drury. Search will begin immediately. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) May 12, 2021

Quinn’s tenure ends a week after the Rangers fired president of hockey operations John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton, replacing them both with former Rangers forward and 12-year NHL veteran Chris Drury.​

Prior to his time behind the Rangers' bench, Quinn spent five seasons as head coach of Boston University.