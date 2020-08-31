Penguins can't get the job done as Canadiens complete the shocking upset

The New York Rangers have hired veteran coach Jacques Martin to become an assistant with the club, the team announced on Monday.

OFFICIAL: The Rangers have named Jacques Martin as an Assistant Coach.



Welcome to New York! — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 31, 2020

Martin served as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the past seven seasons before being relieved of his duties along with two other assistant coaches following the team's disappointing qualification round upset against the Montreal Canadiens.

Martin has served as a head coach four different NHL clubs over 17 different seasons with 613 wins in 1294 regular season games.