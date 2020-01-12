1h ago
Rangers' Trouba fined 5K for slashing
New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing St. Louis Blues defenceman Vince Dunn in Saturday's game.
TSN.ca Staff
New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing St. Louis Blues defenceman Vince Dunn in Saturday's game.
The 25-year-old Trouba has six goals and 15 assists over 44 games in 2019-20, his first season with New York.