New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing St. Louis Blues defenceman Vince Dunn in Saturday's game.

The 25-year-old Trouba has six goals and 15 assists over 44 games in 2019-20, his first season with New York.