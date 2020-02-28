New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider suffered a fractured foot against the Philadelphia Flyers and will not return, the team announced on Friday.

UPDATE: Chris Kreider suffered a fractured foot in the first period and will not return. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 29, 2020

The incident occurred during the first period when he blocked a shot from defenceman Philippe Myers and he left shortly after.

Kreider was the No. 1 target on TSN's Trade Bait board until Monday when he signed a seven-year extension with an average annual value of $6.5 million per season.

The 28-year-old has 24 goals and 21 assists in 62 games going into Friday's game.