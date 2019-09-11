The New York Rangers and restricted free agent forward Brendan Lemieux have agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

The team announced the deal on Wednesday night, but did not disclose financial terms.

Lemieux, 23, came to the Rangers at the trade deadline from the Winnipeg Jets as part of the Kevin Hayes deal. He played 19 games for New York, scoring three goals and three assists.

In 72 NHL contests, Lemieux has tallied 13 goals and five assists for the Jets and Rangers. He was drafted in the second round, 31st overall, by the Buffalo Sabres in 2014.

The deal leaves defenceman Anthony Deangelo as New York's last restricted free agent as camps around the league open this week.