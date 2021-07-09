The New York Rangers signed restricted free agent centre Brett Howden to a one-year contract extension on Friday.

Howden, 23, posted one goal and seven points in 42 games with the Rangers this past season.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with restricted free agent Brett Howden. pic.twitter.com/MRk4TcPmwv — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 9, 2021

Selected 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL Draft, Howden was acquired by the Rangers as part of the deal which saw Ryan McDonagh and JT Miller head the other way in 2018.

In 178 career games - all with the Rangers - Howden has 16 goals and 49 points.