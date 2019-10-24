What has made transition to NHL tough for Hughes and Kakko?

Earlier this week, New York Rangers rookie Kaapo Kakko said in a Finnish interview that "hockey isn’t very much fun for me right now," and when asked about this comments Wednesday, Kakko restated his disappointment in his performance through seven games.

“We’re not playing good right now as a team, and I’m not playing good,” Kakko said, per the New York Post.

Kakko, the second-overall pick in June's draft, was then asked what specifically he needed to improve on.

“Everything,” he replied. “I’m playing bad hockey.”

The 18-year-old has one goal and one assist in seven games this season with a minus-6 rating to begin his NHL career with the Rangers, who have a record of 2-4-1.

“Hockey isn’t very much fun for me right now,” Kakko told Finland's Eastside Media earlier this week, as translated by reporter Pasi Tuominen for the Post. “Things haven’t been working out, and sometimes I feel like I could be on the ice a bit more. It would be cool to get a chance on the first line at some point. I understand that it hasn’t been realistic so far, since I haven’t really showed much.”

Speaking in his native tongue, Kakko refused to blame his age for his poor start in the NHL.

“My goal is to have a leading role,” he said. “I don’t want to hear any talk about how I’m the youngest guy and I need to be given time to get used to the style. I want to be the guy who scores goals and wins games right away.”

Kakko, who had 22 goals and 38 points in 45 games with TPS Turku in Finland's SM-Liiga last year, added he's optimistic things could turn around soon.

“Of course [it’s not fun] because we are not winning the games right now,” Kakko said Wednesday. “But, hopefully it’s getting better. Like, next game, maybe I feel better.”

The Rangers, winless in their last five games, will host the streaking Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.