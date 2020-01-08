New York Rangers defenceman Ryan Lindgren will have a hearing Wednesday for an illegal check to the head of Colorado Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Rangers' 5-3 win on Tuesday night. With the score tied 2-2, Lindgren delivered a high hit on Donskoi in the neutral zone after the Avalanche winger dumped the puck into the Rangers end.

Donskoi did not return to the game after the hit and head coach Jared Bednar did not have an update post-game.

Lindgren was not called for a penalty on the play, though Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri fought him after the hit was delivered. Kadri received a two-minute instigator penalty and a 10-minute misconduct in addition to the five-minute major. Lindgren did not return to the game after the fight due to an upper-body injury.

“There’s no call. We have to take care of ourselves,” Bednar said of Kadri's response.

Lindgren, 21, has one goal and eight points in 32 games with the Rangers this season. He made his NHL debut last season, appearing in five games with the Rangers.