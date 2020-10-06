Rangers select Lafreniere at No. 1; Stutzle goes to Sens at No. 3

The Winnipeg Jets have selected centre Cole Perfetti with the tenth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old scored 37 goals and added 74 assists over 61 games with the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL last season.

Sens draft Stutzle with No. 3 selection, Sanderson at No. 5

The Ottawa Senators have selected left winger Tim Stutzle with the third overall pick and defenceman Jake Sanderson with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old Stutzle scored seven goals and added 27 assists over 41 games with the Mannheim Eagles this past season in Germany.

Sanderson, 18, had two goals and 12 assists over 19 games with the United States Under-18 team in 2019-20.

Ottawa still has one more pick in the first round at No. 28.

Kings get Byfield second overall

The Los Angeles Kings took Sudbury Wolves centre Quinton Byfield with the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., scored 32 goals and 50 assists over 45 games with the Wolves in 2019-20, his second and final year in the OHL.

Byfield helped Canada win gold at the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship in Czech Republic.

The New York Rangers didn’t surprise anybody by selecting forward Alexis Lafreniere with the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old left winger from Saint-Eustache, Quebec scored 35 goals and added 77 assists over 52 games with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL in 2019-20, his third and final season of junior hockey.

Lafreniere helped Canada win gold at the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship in Czech Republic.