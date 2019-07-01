One of this summer's top free agents is off the board.

The New York Rangers are giving Artemi Panarin a seven-year deal worth $11.642 million according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Panarin‘ s AAV is $11.642M, seven-year deal obviously. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

The 27-year-old scored 28 goals and posted a career-high 87 points in 79 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets this past season. He added five goals and 11 points in 10 playoffs games as the Blue Jackets picked up their first ever series victory, upsetting the Tampa Bay Lightning with a first-round sweep.

He spent the past two seasons with the Blue Jackets after being traded from the Chicago Blackhawks in the summer of 2017 for a package that included Brandon Saad.

Panarin informed the Blue Jackets last summer that he was not ready to sign an extension with the team and his then-agent Dan Milstein announced in January that he would not re-sign with the team in-season. He played out the final season of a two-year, $12 million contract with the Blue Jackets this year.

After playing in the KHL from 2008-15, Panarin won the Calder Trophy with the Blackhawks in 2016 after scoring 30 goals and posting 77 points in his first NHL season.

The Russian winger has 116 goals and 320 points in 322 career NHL games.

Panarin was ranked No. 1 on TSN Hockey’s Free Agent Frenzy list.