The New York Rangers have signed forward Filip Chytil to a two-year contract.

Chytil, 21, had eight goals and 22 points in 42 games last season.

He was a restricted free agent. Chytil was originally selected in the first round (21st overall) by New York at the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Kromeriz, Czech Republic native has 34 goals and 71 points in 186 career NHL games.