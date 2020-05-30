The New York Rangers placed prospect defenceman Sean Day on unconditional waivers for the purposes of a buyout on Saturday.

The Belgium-born defenceman was granted Exceptional Player Status by Hockey Canada in 2013, making him eligible to be drafted into the Ontario Hockey League a year early. At 15-years-old, Day begin his junior hockey career with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads before joining the Windsor Spitfires in 2017 and the Kingston Frontenacs in 2018.

New York selected Day in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, but never appeared in a game at the NHL level.

The 22-year-old scored one goal and added three assists over 16 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League in 2019-20. Day also played 36 games with the East Coast Hockey League's Maine Mariners this season, scoring five goals and 15 assists.

Day is one of seven players who have been granted exceptional status into the CHL, including John Tavares, Aaron Ekblad, Connor McDavid, Joseph Veleno, Shane Wright and most recently Connor Bedard.