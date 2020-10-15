The New York Rangers and defenceman Tony DeAngelo have reached an agreement on a two-year deal that carries an average annual value of $4.8 million according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 24-year-old played in 68 games last season for the Rangers, recording a career-best 15 goals and 38 assists for 53 points.

DeAngelo has been traded twice in his career after being selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning with the No. 19 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Arizona Coyotes two summers later and then arrived in New York the following year along with a first-round pick in exchange for Antti Raanta and Derek Stepan.

DeAngelo has 24 goals and 81 assists in 200 career NHL regular season games.