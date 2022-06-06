New York Rangers prospect Vitali Kravtsov has rejected an extension in the KHL and appears to be eyeing a return to North America.

Traktor Chelyabinsk general director Ivan Savin told Sports.Ru on Monday he believes Kravtsov will return to the Rangers organization.

“Vitali Kravtsov did not accept the offer of the club, he did not explain the reasons for the refusal. Although we made an offer in full accordance with his requirements," Savin said, per Google translate. "The rights to (Kravtsov) in the KHL remain with Traktor.

"Apparently, Kravtsov decided to go overseas to play. But I think that he needs to spend a full season at Traktor and then go to the NHL.”

The Rangers loaned the ninth-overall pick in 2018 NHL Draft to the KHL club in November after he refused assignment to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

The 22-year-old winger had six goals and 13 points in 19 games with Traktor this season, adding seven goals and 10 points in 15 playoff games.

Kravtsov made his NHL debut during the 2020-21 season, recording two goals and two assists in 20 games with the Rangers.