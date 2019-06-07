11m ago
Yankees activate Gregorius, move Tulowitzki to 60-day IL
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Yankees 6, Blue Jays 2
The New York Yankees have activated shortstop Didi Gregorius ahead of Friday's matchup with Cleveland as he is expected to make his season debut.
Gregorius had Tommy John surgery at the end of last season and completed a rehab assignment earlier this week. As a corresponding move, the Yanks have sent infielder Thairo Estrada to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
In 134 games last season for New York, Gregorius hit 27 home runs and had a slash line of .268/.335/.494.
Meanwhile, oft-injured shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has been transferred to the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from a calf injury. Manager Aaron Boone said earlier in the week that Tulowitzki has returned home as he continues his rehab.
He last played in early April and has a batting average of .182 with one home run in five games this season.
The Yankees enter play at 39-22, good for first place in the American League East.