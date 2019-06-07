The New York Yankees have activated shortstop Didi Gregorius ahead of Friday's matchup with Cleveland as he is expected to make his season debut.

Roster Moves: Following last night’s game, the Yankees optioned INF Thairo Estrada to @swbrailriders.



Today, the Yankees returned SS Didi Gregorius from rehab and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list and transferred INF Troy Tulowitzki to the 60-day IL. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) June 7, 2019

Gregorius had Tommy John surgery at the end of last season and completed a rehab assignment earlier this week. As a corresponding move, the Yanks have sent infielder Thairo Estrada to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre.

In 134 games last season for New York, Gregorius hit 27 home runs and had a slash line of .268/.335/.494.

Meanwhile, oft-injured shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has been transferred to the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from a calf injury. Manager Aaron Boone said earlier in the week that Tulowitzki has returned home as he continues his rehab.

He last played in early April and has a batting average of .182 with one home run in five games this season.

The Yankees enter play at 39-22, good for first place in the American League East.