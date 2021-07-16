As of late Friday morning, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are expected to play Friday after their game was postponed Thursday night, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

As of now, as the great @Enrique_Rojas1 said, the Yankees and Red Sox are expected to play today after six COVID-19 positives waylaid New York on Thursday. In testing since, no new positive cases, sources tell ESPN. Still another round of testing to get through this afternoon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 16, 2021

Passan adds there are no new positive cases, though another round of testing remains Friday afternoon.

Six positive tests within the Yankees postponed Thursday night's second-half opener and multiple reports indicate at least one of those positives attended All-Star festivities in Denver earlier this week.

General manager Brian Cashman spoke to reporters Thursday when the Yankees had three confirmed positives and three presumptive positives. He said that of the confirmed positives, all three had been fully vaccinated, as had many other players on the team.

Thursday was the eighth postponement due to COVID-19 this season across MLB but the first in approximately three months.

If Friday's game is played, you can watch it LIVE at 7pm et/4pm pt on TSN3.