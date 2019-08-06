It's been a season of injures for the New York Yankees. They may have just been dealt another.

Infielder Gleyber Torres was pulled from New York's matchup against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night in the third inning with what the team announced was core pain.

Gleyber Torres left tonight’s game with “core pain” — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 7, 2019

Torres struck out swinging in the top half of the inning and did not take the field when the Yankees went back out for the bottom half of the frame.

The early exit comes just two days after he was pulled from Sunday's matchup with the Boston Red Sox because of what the team described as a "core injury."

Torres served as the designated hitter in Monday's series-opener with the Orioles, a game the Yankees took 9-6.

In 104 games so far this season, Torres has 23 home runs and 62 RBI. The Yankees will continue their series in Baltimore Wednesday afternoon before beginning a weekend series with the Blue Jays in Toronto.