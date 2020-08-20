The injury bug has hit the New York Yankees again.

James Paxton felt some discomfort in his forearm/elbow during his start on Thursday and will be getting an MRI, manager Aaron Boone announced.

Paxton allowed three runs over his five innings with eight strikeouts.

The Canadian has struggled this season, and has a 6.64 ERA over his five starts.

Boone also announced that Gleyber Torres will undergo an MRI on his hamstring after leaving Thursday's contest.

"He seems to think it's just a little tight but we'll probably get this imaged and see where we're at from there" Boone told reporters.

In 23 games this season, Torres has a .237 batting average, five runs batted in and one home run.

Currently, New York is without a number of key pieces to their team: Aaron Judge (calf), Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), DJ LeMahieu (thumb), Zack Britton (hamstring), and Tommy Kahnle (Tommy John).