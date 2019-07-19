New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate actions, including contact with the home plate umpire, during the bottom of the second inning of his Club’s Thursday afternoon game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.

Boone got fired up at rookie umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of the Yankees' 6-2 win over the Rays in the first game of their doubleheader sweep on Thursday.

In the first game, Brett Gardner took a 1-2 splitter on or off the inside of the plate for strike three. Microphones caught Boone yelling that the pitch was outside to Miller.

Miller said, "I heard you, Aaron," and when Boone persisted, the umpire ejected him. Boone ran out and kept up the argument, getting close to Miller's face and clapping his hands for emphasis in a profanity filled rant.

"My guys are f------ savages in that f------ box, right? And you're having a piece of s--- start to this game. I feel bad for you, but f------ get better," Boone said, going on to repeat his thoughts several times. He told Miller to "tighten it up right now, OK?"

Boone's suspension will be served tonight as the Yankees host the the Colorado Rockies.