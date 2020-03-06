1h ago
Judge dealing with stress fracture in rib
Court is still not in session for the New York Yankees. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed on Friday that outfielder Aaron Judge is dealing with a stress fracture in his first right rib.
TSN.ca Staff
"It's a tough diagnosis to find," Boone said. "It's probably an injury dating back to September when he dove [for a ball against the Los Angeles Angels], we think. It shows signs of healing."
Boone says the team will give it the next couple of weeks before doing further testing, but indicated that surgery is still a possibility.
In 102 games a season ago, Judge batted .272 with 27 home runs, 55 runs batted in and an OPS of .921.
Fellow outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is also currently out of action with a quad strain.
The Yankees open up their 2020 season on Mar. 26 against the Baltimore Orioles.