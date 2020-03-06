Court is still not in session for the New York Yankees.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed on Friday that outfielder Aaron Judge is dealing with a stress fracture in his first right rib.

"It's a tough diagnosis to find," Boone said. "It's probably an injury dating back to September when he dove [for a ball against the Los Angeles Angels], we think. It shows signs of healing."

Aaron Judge has a stress fracture in a rib. Yankees are going to try two weeks of rest but surgery is not off the table. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 6, 2020

Boone says the team will give it the next couple of weeks before doing further testing, but indicated that surgery is still a possibility.

In 102 games a season ago, Judge batted .272 with 27 home runs, 55 runs batted in and an OPS of .921.

Fellow outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is also currently out of action with a quad strain.

The Yankees open up their 2020 season on Mar. 26 against the Baltimore Orioles.