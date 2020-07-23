With the 2020 season set to begin on Thursday, the New York Yankees remain unsure when closer Aroldis Chapman will be cleared to rejoin the team.

The Yankees revealed on July 11 that Chapman had tested positive for COVID-19 and general manager Brian Chashman said Wednesday that the 32-year-old has yet to return a negative test.

“He’s been testing positive since he’s been diagnosed,’’ Cashman said, per the New York Post.

Cashman noted Chapman has been mostly symptom-free, adding “it’s more of a waiting game" on his return.

Any player who tests positive for COVID-19 must return two consecutive negative tests before re-joining their team.

Chapman had a 3-2 record with 37 saves and a 2.21 ERA last season, his fourth with the Yankees.