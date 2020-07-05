New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka has been diagnosed with a concussion after being hit in the head by a line drive during batting practice on Saturday, team manager Aaron Boone said.

Masahrio Tanaka suffered mild concussion, #Yankees manager Aaron Boone says — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 5, 2020

Tanaka was hit by a ball that came off the bat of his teammate, slugger Giancarlo Stanton. As a result of the hit, Tanaka was taken to a hospital but was released later Saturday night.

The 31-year-old Tanaka, who is a native of Japan, is entering his eight seasons in the majors, all of which has been spent with the Yankees. He has two career All-star nominations under his belt and owns a career record of 99-35 along with an ERA of 2.30.