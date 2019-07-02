The New York Yankees have placed first baseman Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list with a abdominal strain he suffered in London against the Boston Red Sox.

The move is retroactive to Sunday.

Voit appeared to injure himself rounding first base and gingerly pulled into second just barely beating the throw. While he did make it in safely for the double, it came at a cost as he was removed from the game moments later.

In 78 games so far this season, Voit is hitting .280 with 17 home runs and 50 RBI. The 28-year-old is in his second season with the Yankees after coming over in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

As corresponding moves, New York has recalled infielder Mike Ford and left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. Pitcher Chance Adams was also optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Following two high-scoring wins in London over the BoSox, the Yankees will be back in action Tuesday night as they visit the New York Mets at Citi Field.