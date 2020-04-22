Ahead of the first round of the NFL Draft, TSN.ca tracks all the latest news and rumours before the Cincinnati Bengals make their selection at No. 1 overall LIVE Thursday at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on TSN3, TSN4 and TSN Direct.

What Now?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sent shockwaves across the NFL on Tuesday, acquiring formerly retired tight end Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots to reunite him with Tom Brady.

With Gronkowski now in the fold, the attention in Tampa Bay could shift to the future of tight end O.J. Howard, who, as Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times wrote Tuesday, has already had his future with the team called into question.

“It’s no secret the Bucs aren’t going to pick up his fifth-year option. They tried to trade Howard last October and are shopping him before the draft,“ Stroud wrote.

However, Stroud believes the Buccaneers are content to keep Howard and run two-tight end formations unless they’re blown away by a trade offer before the draft.

Unless someone blows them away on a deal for OJ Howard in these next two days, the Bucs are happy to have him line up with Gronk two TE formations. https://t.co/0PFBt7zgKQ — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 22, 2020

Howard, a first-round pick in 2017, had 34 receptions for 459 yards last season with one touchdown. He posted career-high totals in 2018 with 34 receptions for 565 yards with five touchdowns.

Home Setups

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman is compiling pictures of every team's general manager's home set-up for the virtual NFL Draft. Some setups, like the New York Giants' David Gettleman, seem a bit basic while others, like the San Francisco 49ers' John Lynch, seem quite complex.

Not Ruled Out?

Former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney remains on the free agent market, but Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Tuesday the door has not been closed on the 27-year-old returning to the team.

“He came in and did a great job for us,” Schneider said. “We made an effort to re-sign him. The door is not closed, but we couldn’t wait any longer, and so we had to conduct business.”

Acquired prior to the season from the Houston Texans, Clowney had three sacks and 31 tackles in 13 games with the Seahawks last season, forcing four fumbles.

While the door may not be fully closed, ESPN’s Dianna Russini told 710 ESPN Seattle Tuesday she believes the Seahawks have indeed moved on and believes Clowney will land with the Tennessee Titans.