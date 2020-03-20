1h ago
NFL Free Agency Blog: Clinton-Dix joins Cowboys
Friday marked the third official day of NFL free agency. Check out TSN's free agency blog to recap the latest signings, news and rumblings.
TSN.ca Staff
Clinton Dix joins the Cowboys
Former Chicago Bears S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is on his way to the Dallas Cowboys after reaching a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to SportsTrust Advisors, the agency that represents him.
The 27-year-old spent last season with the Bears after spending most of his career with the Green Bay Packers.
Looney stays in Dallas
Offensive lineman Joe Looney is staying with the Dallas Cowboys. He's agreed to a one-year deal with $2.4375 million according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Help for Brady
The Bucs are already starting to build out their O-line after signing QB Tom Brady. Tampa Bay has reached an agreement with former Indianapolis Colts OT Joe Haeg, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Texans re-sign Johnson
The Houston Texans are brining OT Roderick Johnson on a one-year, $1.75 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.