Clinton Dix joins the Cowboys

Former Chicago Bears S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is on his way to the Dallas Cowboys after reaching a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to SportsTrust Advisors, the agency that represents him.

Dallas bound. Congrats, @haha_cd6! #LegendsLiveHere #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/fihFJy4qiO — SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) March 20, 2020 The deal comes with $2.5 millon in guaranteed money.

The 27-year-old spent last season with the Bears after spending most of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

Looney stays in Dallas

Offensive lineman Joe Looney is staying with the Dallas Cowboys. He's agreed to a one-year deal with $2.4375 million according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

#Cowboys C/G Joe Looney got a one-year, $2.4375 million deal to stay with Dallas. It’s one of the veteran salary benefit deals in the new CBA — similar to the NBA’s mid-level exception — so it’ll count $1.25 million less than normal on the cap. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2020

Help for Brady

The Bucs are already starting to build out their O-line after signing QB Tom Brady. Tampa Bay has reached an agreement with former Indianapolis Colts OT Joe Haeg, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bucs already adding protection got new QB Tom Brady: Tampa Bay just reaches agreement with former Colts’ OT Joe Haeg, per source.



Free agents flocking to Tampa begins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020

Texans re-sign Johnson

The Houston Texans are brining OT Roderick Johnson on a one-year, $1.75 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.