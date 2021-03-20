8h ago
NFL Free Agency Blog: Broncos add former All-Pro CB Fuller
Teams and free agents continue to talk with NFL Free Agency officially opened. Stay up to date with all the latest news and reports on TSN.ca's NFL Free Agency Blog.
TSN.ca Staff
Chris Carson re-signing considered 'a very good start' in mind of Wilson
Broncos swoop on Fuller
The Denver Broncos have signed former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller to a one-year, $9.5 million deal. Fuller was released by the Chicago Bears on Thursday.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Kenny Golladay arrived in New York on Thursday, and has reached an agreement with the Giants on a four-year, $72 million deal with $40 million guaranteed.
The 27-year-old Golladay was one of the top wide receivers on the market. He was limited to five games in 2020 due to injury, finishing with 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns.
Golladay was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after finishing with 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 receiving touchdowns.
Cowboys agree to terms with S Neal
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal on a one-year, $5 million deal.
Bears add veteran secondary help
Following the release of former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller, the Chicago Bears have signed veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract.
Texans ink Jenkins
The Houston Texans are signing former Jets pass-rusher Jordan Jenkins to a two-year deal worth up to $8 million.
Chargers add more offensive line help
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to add players to help protect quarterback Justin Herbert, adding veteran offensive lineman Oday Aboushi on a one-year deal.