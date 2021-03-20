Chris Carson re-signing considered 'a very good start' in mind of Wilson

Broncos swoop on Fuller

The Denver Broncos have signed former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller to a one-year, $9.5 million deal. Fuller was released by the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

The #Broncos have agreed to terms with two-time Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller on a one-year, $9.5 million deal, including $9M fully guaranteed, per source. They swooped in quickly after the #Bears released Fuller, who now reunites with Vic Fangio in Denver. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Kenny Golladay arrived in New York on Thursday, and has reached an agreement with the Giants on a four-year, $72 million deal with $40 million guaranteed.

The #Giants and Kenny Golladay have a 4 year, $72M deal with a max of $76M with $40m guaranteed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

The 27-year-old Golladay was one of the top wide receivers on the market. He was limited to five games in 2020 due to injury, finishing with 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

Golladay was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after finishing with 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 receiving touchdowns.

Cowboys agree to terms with S Neal

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal on a one-year, $5 million deal.

The #Cowboys have agreed to terms with former #Falcons safety Keanu Neal on a one-year, $5 million deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2021

Bears add veteran secondary help

Following the release of former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller, the Chicago Bears have signed veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract.

We have signed veteran CB Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract. @Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/dtfFoEZDbL — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 20, 2021

Texans ink Jenkins

The Houston Texans are signing former Jets pass-rusher Jordan Jenkins to a two-year deal worth up to $8 million.

The #Texans are signing former #Jets pass-rusher Jordan Jenkins to a 2-year deal worth $6M with a chance to make $8M, source said, some added help on the edge. The ex-third round pick has had 10 sacks the last two seasons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

Chargers add more offensive line help

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to add players to help protect quarterback Justin Herbert, adding veteran offensive lineman Oday Aboushi on a one-year deal.

Veteran OL Oday Aboushi to the #Chargers. One year, $2 million, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2021

Other News and Notes

We have waived T Isaiah Wilson. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 20, 2021

We have re-signed CB Cameron Sutton to a two-year contract. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/QsyyRZ913v — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 20, 2021

The #Texans and LT Laremy Tunsil have restructured his contract, turning his 2021 salary into a $990K base with a $15.16M signing bonus to create $10.11M in cap space, source said. The final two years are unchanged for Tunsil, the player and the agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

Staying in the Silver and Black.



We have re-signed DT Johnathan Hankins » https://t.co/R8iz6cNcmZ pic.twitter.com/u7DDvZxBYe — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 20, 2021