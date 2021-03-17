Bears told by Seahawks they are not trading Wilson at this time

Raiders find Agholor replacement

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver John Brown, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Caplan. The Raiders had been in the market for a wide receiver since Nelson Agholor agreed to terms with the New England Patriots.

1 year, $3.75m with upside to $5.5m. https://t.co/VhUcpCkzUV — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 17, 2021

Brown appeared in nine games with eight starts for the Buffalo Bills last season, recording 33 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns. He is one-year removed from a 1,000-yard season.

Washington Football Team bringing back two on one-year deals

Veteran running back Lamar Miller is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team, his agent Drew Rosenhaus announced.

The Washington Football Team is signing FA RB Lamar Miller to a 1-year deal, per @DrewJRosenhaus. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

The 29-year-old spent last season with the Chicago Bears and is one-year removed from a Pro Bowl season with the Houston Texans.

Washington is also bringing back offensive tackle David Sharpe one a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

And veteran OT David Sharpe also is returning to the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal. https://t.co/X5K3UNfzWs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021

Deals can become official this afternoon

Effective 4 PM ET today, Carson Wentz can officially become a Colt, Matthew Stafford a Ram, Jared Goff a Lion and all the signings that have been agreed to so far can have pen put to paper.



The NFL's new league year is here, with plenty of business on tap ahead. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2021

49ers to add Mack after re-signing Williams

The San Francisco 49ers bolstered their offensive line early Wednesday morning. After re-signing Trent Williams and making him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history, the 49ers agreed to terms with Atlanta Falcons centre Alex Mack.

Trent Williams also a little news breaker. He posted this picture with Alex Mack. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ml3wNWygFk — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 17, 2021

The 35-year-old Mack spent the past four seasons with the Falcons. He is a five-time Pro Bowler.

