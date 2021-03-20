1h ago
NFL Free Agency Blog: Giants have made 'solid offer' for Golladay
Teams and free agents continue to talk with NFL Free Agency officially opened. Stay up to date with all the latest news and reports on TSN.ca's NFL Free Agency Blog.
TSN.ca Staff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Kenny Gollady arrived in New York on Thursday, and three days later he is still in town and it appears the Giants are ready to commit.
New York has made a "solid offer" for the free agent wide receiver, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.
The 27-year-old Golladay is one of the top wide receivers on the market. He was limited to five games in 2020 due to injury, finishing with 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns.
Golladay was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after finishing with 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 receiving touchdowns.