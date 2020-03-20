Could Edelman reunite with Brady in Tampa Bay?

Broncos land RB Gordon

Running back Melvin Gordon has agreed to terms on a two-year, $16 million contract to join the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Broncos and RB Melvin Gordon have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth $16M with $13.5M guaranteed. The former #Chargers star stays in the division, creating a strong 1-2 punch with Phillip Lindsay. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

$13.5 million of Gordon's contract is fully guaranteed.

Gordon's tenure with the Chargers officially comes to an end. Last season, the running back held out the first month of the season.

Steelers get Ebron

Former Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Colts TE Eric Ebron is going to the Steelers on a two-year, $12 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020 The deal is reportedly worth $12 million over two years.

Griffen leaving Vikings

Defensive lineman Everson Griffen will be departing the Minnesota Vikings according to his agent.

"We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency," Brian Murphy said in a statement.

Last month, Griffen elected to void the final three years of his contract.

Steelers send DL Wormley to the Ravens

The Steelers are sending defensive lineman Christ Wormley and seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a fifth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Trade! The #Steelers are finalizing a deal to send a fifth-round pick in 2021 to the #Ravens for DL Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021, source said. A rare intradivision trade. As @MikeGarafolo said, Wormley on the move. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2020

Saints secure Peat

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a five-year deal worth $57.5 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

The #Saints and OL Andrus Peat agreed to terms on a 5-year, $57.5M deal, source said. He gets $33m guaranteed. https://t.co/zZhyEoL4EC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

Rapoport adds that $33 million of the deal is guaranteed.

Clinton Dix joins the Cowboys

Former Chicago Bears S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is on his way to the Dallas Cowboys after reaching a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to SportsTrust Advisors, the agency that represents him.

Dallas bound. Congrats, @haha_cd6! #LegendsLiveHere #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/fihFJy4qiO — SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) March 20, 2020 The deal comes with $2.5 millon in guaranteed money.

The 27-year-old spent last season with the Bears after spending most of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

Looney stays in Dallas

Offensive lineman Joe Looney is staying with the Dallas Cowboys. He's agreed to a one-year deal with $2.4375 million according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

#Cowboys C/G Joe Looney got a one-year, $2.4375 million deal to stay with Dallas. It’s one of the veteran salary benefit deals in the new CBA — similar to the NBA’s mid-level exception — so it’ll count $1.25 million less than normal on the cap. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2020

Help for Brady

The Bucs are already starting to build out their O-line after signing QB Tom Brady. Tampa Bay has reached an agreement with former Indianapolis Colts OT Joe Haeg, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bucs already adding protection got new QB Tom Brady: Tampa Bay just reaches agreement with former Colts’ OT Joe Haeg, per source.



Free agents flocking to Tampa begins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2020

Texans re-sign Johnson

The Houston Texans are brining OT Roderick Johnson on a one-year, $1.75 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.