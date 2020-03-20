Broncos land RB Gordon

Running back Melvin Gordon has agreed to terms on a two-year, $16 million contract to join the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

$13.5 million of Gordon's contract is fully guaranteed.

Gordon's tenure with the Chargers officially comes to an end. Last season, the running back held out the first month of the season.

Steelers get Ebron

Former Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is reportedly worth $12 million over two years.

 

Griffen leaving Vikings

Defensive lineman Everson Griffen will be departing the Minnesota Vikings according to his agent.

"We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency," Brian Murphy said in a statement.

Last month, Griffen elected to void the final three years of his contract.

 

Steelers send DL Wormley to the Ravens

The Steelers are sending defensive lineman Christ Wormley and seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a fifth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

 

 

Saints secure Peat

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a five-year deal worth $57.5 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Rapoport adds that $33 million of the deal is guaranteed.

 

 

Clinton Dix joins the Cowboys

Former Chicago Bears S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is on his way to the Dallas Cowboys after reaching a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to SportsTrust Advisors, the agency that represents him.

The deal comes with $2.5 millon in guaranteed money.

The 27-year-old spent last season with the Bears after spending most of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

 

Looney stays in Dallas

Offensive lineman Joe Looney is staying with the Dallas Cowboys. He's agreed to a one-year deal with $2.4375 million according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

 

Help for Brady

The Bucs are already starting to build out their O-line after signing QB Tom Brady. Tampa Bay has reached an agreement with former Indianapolis Colts OT Joe Haeg, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

 

Texans re-sign Johnson

The Houston Texans are brining OT Roderick Johnson on a one-year, $1.75 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

 