5h ago
NFL Free Agency Blog: RB Gordon joins Broncos on two-year deal
Friday marked the third official day of NFL free agency. Check out TSN's free agency blog to recap the latest signings, news and rumblings.
TSN.ca Staff
Broncos land RB Gordon
Running back Melvin Gordon has agreed to terms on a two-year, $16 million contract to join the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
$13.5 million of Gordon's contract is fully guaranteed.
Gordon's tenure with the Chargers officially comes to an end. Last season, the running back held out the first month of the season.
Steelers get Ebron
Former Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Griffen leaving Vikings
Defensive lineman Everson Griffen will be departing the Minnesota Vikings according to his agent.
"We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency," Brian Murphy said in a statement.
Last month, Griffen elected to void the final three years of his contract.
Steelers send DL Wormley to the Ravens
The Steelers are sending defensive lineman Christ Wormley and seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a fifth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero
Saints secure Peat
The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a five-year deal worth $57.5 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport
Rapoport adds that $33 million of the deal is guaranteed.
Clinton Dix joins the Cowboys
Former Chicago Bears S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is on his way to the Dallas Cowboys after reaching a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to SportsTrust Advisors, the agency that represents him.
The 27-year-old spent last season with the Bears after spending most of his career with the Green Bay Packers.
Looney stays in Dallas
Offensive lineman Joe Looney is staying with the Dallas Cowboys. He's agreed to a one-year deal with $2.4375 million according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Help for Brady
The Bucs are already starting to build out their O-line after signing QB Tom Brady. Tampa Bay has reached an agreement with former Indianapolis Colts OT Joe Haeg, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Texans re-sign Johnson
The Houston Texans are brining OT Roderick Johnson on a one-year, $1.75 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.