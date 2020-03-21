Seahawks offering big money to Clowney:

The Seattle Seahawks made a big splash in 2019 by trade for Jadeveon Clowney and it seems they want to keep him.

According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Seattle is believed to be offering $18.5 million per year, but Clowney is hoping to get at least $20.0 million.

The 26-year-old was acquired by Seattle in September for a 2020 third-round pick and two players.

His impact was immediate, recording a sack in his first game with the team, in 13 regular season games he had 21 solo tackles, 13 QB hits, two touchdowns and one interception.

In the playoffs his game went to another level, recording nine solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and three QBHits.

Following Seattle's playoff exit, he said "It's been great. Great experience. I met a great group of guys. I just told them, 'I appreciate everyone in this locker room because I didn't know how it was going to go when I got to Seattle' ... so I walked in laughing and giggling. They've been accepting me ever since. I think it was a good experience."

Although Clowney enjoyed his time in Seattle his intentions in the off-season are very clear, "I just want to win." He said, "I'm trying to get to the Super Bowl by any means. That's what I'm looking for: Who's going to get me there? I ain't looking to get on no sorry team for no money. That ain't going to fly. I ain't gonna put my body through all of that just to lose no 16 games, go home with my check. I'd hate that, so that ain't what I'm doing. So if I can't win no Super Bowl, I ain't going to no team that can't win."

XFL players ready to hit the market:

With the league officially canceling it's season on Friday, the XFL is giving its players the chance to take the next step.

As of Monday 9 a.m. et / 6 a.m. pt XFL players will become NFL free agents.

The class of players is highlighted by Houston Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker.

Walker, 25, spent four seasons as the QB at Temple before signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Walker spent time on the Colts practice roster, but never saw the field in the regular season.

In the XFL Walker took the league by storm, throwing for 15 touchdowns and throwing for 1,338 yards in just five games.

The front-runner for XFL MVP is already drawing interest from a number of teams accorording to multiple reports.

Other notable free agents are WR Cam Phillips, CB Deatrick Nichols, QB Jordan Ta'amu, DT Cavon Walker and P Marquette King.

Texans add to O-line

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with OT Brent Qvale.

Exciting times!! Today I agreed to terms with the @houstontexans. Can’t wait to get started! pic.twitter.com/jibP9RU0Qz — Brent Qvale (@brentqvale) March 21, 2020

Vikings bring back Hill

The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed OT Rashod Hill.

Hill appeared in 15 games for the Vikings in 2019 after being a starter for eight games in 2018.