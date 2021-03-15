It's safe to say the first day of the two-day negotiating period ahead of free agency in the National Football League was a busy one. Check out all the big moves from Monday with this NFL free agency recap.

Fitzpatrick to sign with Washington on one-year deal

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to play for the ninth team in his 16-year NFL career after reaching an agreement with the Washington Football Team on a one-year contract worth $10 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal could expand to $12 million with incentives.

Former Dolphins’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick reached agreement with the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal worth $10 million that could grow to $12 million with incentives, per source. Fitzpatrick is expected to head to camp as the starter, with competition from Taylor Heinicke. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Schefter notes that the 38-year-old is expected to head to training camp as the starter.

Over nine games with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, Fitzpatrick posted a 4-3 record with 2,091 yards passing, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The seventh-round selection in the 2005 NFL Draft has played with the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dolphins over his journeyman career.

Winston Saints agree to one-year, $12 million deal

The New Orleans Saints have officially entered the post Drew Brees era. Following the retirement of the 2-year veteran, the Saints have agreed to a one-year deal with up to $12 million with former No.1 overall pick Jameis Winston. He will compete with Taysom Hill for the starters role.

Jameis Winston reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Saints, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Gronkowski, Bucs, agree to one-year, $10 million contact

Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are loading up for another Super Bowl run after agreeing to a one-year, $10 million contract.

A chance to run it back: Tight end Rob Gronkowski is returning to the Bucs on a one-year deal worth $10 million, @DrewJRosenhaus told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

The four-time Super Bowl Champion caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season back from retirement. The 31-year-old caught six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tomlinson, Vikings are signing two-year deal

Former New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson has agreed to a two-year contract worth $22 million with the Minnesota Vikings.

Source: Dalvin Tomlinson to #Vikings

2 years, $22M

$20M total guarantee

$16M fully guaranteed

$15M Signing Bonus

$16M First Year — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Bengals and pass-rusher Hendrickson agree to four-year, $60 million deal

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to sign defensive end Trey Hendrickson to four-year deal with $32 million in the first two years.

The #Bengals are signing DE Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million contract with $32 million in the first two years, per source. Huge deal for one of last season's breakout stars. 💰💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

Browns reach deal with safety Johnson

The Cleveland Browns have reached a three-year, $33.75 million deal with safety John Johnson.

Browns, S John Johnson III agree to three-year, $33.75 million deal. (via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/oRuUMis6wp — NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2021

49ers reach one-year deal with CB Verrett

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Jason Verrett, bringing the 29-year old back for a third season with the team.

Jason Verrett's one-year deal with the 49ers:

Signing bonus: $2M

Base salary: $2.5M

Per-game roster bonuses: $1M



$1M incentives available via playing time, interceptions and the Pro Bowl.



A base value of $5.5M is outstanding value after how he played last year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2021

Giants agree to terms with RB Booker

The New York Giants and running back Devontae Booker have gareed to a two-year $6 million contract.

RB Devontae Booker agrees to terms with the New York Giants on a two-year, $6-million deal, per source. Booker with Saquon Barkley in the backfield. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2021

Jets agree to three-year, $45 million deal with DE Lawson

The New York Jets have agreed to a contract with defensive end Carl Lawson for three-years, $45 million.

Titans agree to contract with pass rusher Bud Dupree, DL Autry

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a contract with former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree and former Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry.

The #Titans are in fact signing former #Steelers pass-rusher Bud Dupree, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Another top edge off the market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

The #Titans are signing former #Colts DT Denico Autry to a 3-year deal worth $21.5M, per me and @TomPelissero. He gets $9M guaranteed and $14.25M over 2 years. TEN’s first FA signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

WR Davis, Jets agree on three-year deal

Former Titans' wide receiver Corey Davis and the New York Jets are in agreement on a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed.

Former Titans’ WR Corey Davis reached agreement on a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed with the New York Jets, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Jaguars, agree to terms with Hyde, Dorsett

Carlos Hyde will reunite with his head coach at Ohio State, Urban Meyer, in Jacksonville after agreeing to a two-year contract worth $6 million. The team also signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

Former Seahawks' RB Carlos Hyde reached agreement with the Jaguars on a two-year, $6 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

WR Phillip Dorsett is signing with the Jaguars, per source. Urban Meyer wants speed and gets it. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2021

Chiefs give OL Thuney five-year, $80M deal

The Kansas Chiefs are reportedly giving star QB Patrick Mahomes some pass protection help in the form of former New England Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney.

According to the multiple reports, the Chiefs are adding Thuney on a five-year, $80 million.

Chiefs are giving former Pats’ OL Joe Thuney a five-year, $80 million deal, per source. https://t.co/C3avhTePBj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Rams agree to four-year, $64 million deal to keep LB Floyd in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams are giving linebacker Leonard Floyd a four-year, $64 million deal, keeping with with the team.

Rams are giving LB Leonard Floyd a four-year, $64 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Patriots bolster WR corps and defensive line, add Agholor, Bourne, Anderson, and Wise

The Patriots added to their thin wide receiving unit, giving former Las Vegas Raider Nelson Agholor to a two-year, $26 million contract. The team also added former San Francisco 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne, agreeing to a three-year, $22.5 million deal.

The Patriots also agreed to terms with former New York Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson on a two-year deal worth $7 million. The team also re-signed defensive end Deatrich Wise to a four-year, $30 million deal with $10 million guaranteed.

Patriots are giving former Raiders’ WR Nelson Agholor a two-year, $26 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

The #Patriots aren’t done. They are signing WR Kendrick Bourne, source said. He gets 3-years for $22.5M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

The #Patriots snuck one more deal in under the radar, as they have agreed to terms with former #Jets DL Henry Anderson on a 2-year deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

#Patriots' deal for DE Deatrich Wise: Four years, max value of $30 million, $10 million fully guaranteed at signing, source says. Wise stays in New England with a chance to earn big money. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2021

Raiders agree to terms with LB Ngakoue for two-years, $26 million

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with linebacker Yannick Ngakoue on a two-year, $26 million deal.

Former Ravens’ LB Yannick Ngakoue reached agreement on a two-year, $26 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Harris agrees to agrees to 3-year, $27 million deal to stay in Denver

Defensive end Shelby Harris will reportedly stay in Denver, agreeing to a three-year, $27-million deal.

For the #Broncos and DT Shelby Harris, it’s a 3-year deal worth $27M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

Chargers sign linemen Linsley, Feiler

The Los Angeles Chargers are bolstering their offensive line to help protect sophomore quarterback Justin Herbert. The team has agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers centre Corey Linsley on a five-year, $62.5 million deal and OL Matt Feiler on a three-year, $21 million contract.

New Chargers C Corey Linsley's five-year, $62.5 million deal.



• $17 million in Year 1, with a $13 million signing bonus.

• $26 million over 2 years.

• $36.5 million over 3 years.

• Total guarantee: $26 million. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2021

Former Steelers OL Matt Feiler reached agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per source. Chargers further strengthen O line. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Jaguars sign defensive tackle, wide receiver/returner, safety

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris on a three-year, $24.4 million deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The deal includes $14 million in guaranteed money.

Urban Meyer and the #Jaguars are on the board. They’ve agreed with former #Bears DT Roy Robertson-Harris on a three-year, $24.4 million deal, source said. He gets $14m in guarantees. The deal for the former undrafted free agent was done by @sportstarsnyc. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

The 27-year-old Harris appeared in eight games with six starts for the Bears last season, recording 10 tackles.

The Jaguars are also signing wide receiver/kick returner Jamal Agnew, per Garafolo.

One more for Urban and the #Jaguars: WR/returner Jamal Agnew is headed to Jacksonville, source says. The #Lions' fifth-rounder in 2017 cashes in. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

The deal is for three years and maxes out at $21 million, per Garafolo.

The 25-year-old Agnew finished the 2020 season with 14 punt returns for 178 yards and a touchdown, and 28 kick returns for 783 yards.

The Jaguars also reached an agreement with safety Rudy Ford on a two-year, $4.2 million deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The #Jaguars strike again: They’re signing safety Rudy Ford to a two-year, $4.2 million deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

Patriots add defensive back

The Patriots have reached an agreement with a fourth free agent, signing former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills to a four-year, $24 million deal with $9 million guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.

More for the Patriots: Former Eagles DB Jalen Mills to the Patriots on a 4-year, $24 million deal including $9M guaranteed, @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

The 26-year-old Mills lined up at strong safety for the Eagles last season, finishing with 74 tackles and an interception in 15 games. Mills also has experience playing cornerback.

Patriots continue spending, add pass-rusher Judon

After reaching agreements with TE Jonnu Smith and NT Davon Godchaux earlier Monday, the New England Patriots also added veteran pass rusher Matt Judon, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the deal is for four years and $56 million.

The #Patriots are signing OLB Matt Judon to a four-year, $56 million contract including $32 million over the first two years, per source. A massive deal for the former #Ravens standout. 💰💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

The 28-year-old Judon finished with 50 tackles and six sacks in 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season. Judon has been named a Pro Bowler the past two seasons.

Eagles sign Graham to extension

Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham is signing a one-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles worth close to $20 million over two seasons, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Brandon Graham's new deal with Philadelphia will be a one-year extension worth close to $20 million over two years, per source. Was originally due $13 million this year. Eagles keep long-time starter with 59 sacks. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2021

Graham has spent his entire 11-year career with the Eagles and was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after recording 46 tackles and eight sacks.

49ers retaining CB Verrett

Jason Verrett is staying in San Francisco. 49ers general manager John Lynch announced the team had retained the veteran cornerback with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting the deal is for one year and $5.5 million.

#49ers CB Jason Verrett had a multi-year offer on the table, but opted to bet on himself again. He shined when healthy. He gets a 1-year deal worth $5.5M that can be $6.5M if he makes the Pro Bowl. A solid deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

Verrett, 29, appeared in 13 games with San Francisco last season, recording 60 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass defences.

Interest in Hendrickson

The New York Jets, Minesota Vikings, and Cleveland Browns have all shown interest in New Orleans Saints pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, per Josina Anderson.

My understanding is the #Jets, #Vikings, #Browns have all shown interest in adding #Saints DE Trey Hendrickson, per source. That list is in no particular order. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 15, 2021

Hendrickson is coming off a career-year, recording 25 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 15 games for the Saints. The 2017 third-rounder is 26-years-old.

Irving, Panthers working towards deal

Offensive tackle Cam Erving and the Carolina Panthers are working towards a two-year, $10 million deal with $8 million guaranteed, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Offensive tackle Cam Erving and the Carolina Panthers are working on a deal for two years and $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2021

The 28-year-old Erving spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys and has also played for the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. Erving played in just six games with five starts for Dallas last year.

Patriots land coveted TE Smith, NT Godchaux

Former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith has reached an agreement on a four-year, $50 million contract with the New England Patriots, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN. The deal includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed.

Former Titans’ TE Jonnu Smith reached agreement with the Patriots on a 4–year, $50 million deals that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed, @DrewJRosenhaus told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Smith, 25, finished the year with 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts).

The Patriots also reached an agreement with former Miami Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux, per Rosenhaus. The contract is for two-years and up to $16 million, with $9 million fully guaranteed.

Former Dolphins’ NT Davon Godchaux agrees with the Patriots on a 2-year deal worth up to $16 million that includes $9 million fully guaranteed, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Godchaux appeared in just five games for the Dolphins last season, recording 16 tackles.

Okwara staying with Lions

Pass rusher Romeo Okwara is staying with the Detroit Lions after agreeing to a three-year, $39 million deal with the team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Lions and pass-rusher Romeo Okwara are staying together, as Okwara has agreed to a 3-year deal worth $39M, source said. After a career year with 10 sacks, Okwara wants to make Detroit his home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

The 25-year-old is coming off a career-year, finishing with 44 tackles, 10 sacks, and 18 quarterback hits in 16 games with nine starts.

Barrett staying in Tampa

Pass rusher Shaq Barrett is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a four-year deal worth up to $72 million, with $36 million guaranteed, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.

Buccaneers are giving Shaq Barrett a four-year deal worth up $72 million that includes $36 million fully guaranteed, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus told ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Barrett was one of the top pending free agent pass rushers after finishing last season with 57 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games.

The 28-year-old had a league-high 19.5 sacks in 2019.

Saints QB puzzle

One day after long-time starting quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement, and the New Orleans Saints gave backup Taysom Hill a unique contract, the team is still trying to bring back the third quarterback they had on the roster last year.

It's no secret in New Orleans they like Jameis Winston and want to bring him back. The two sides are working on getting a deal done, per sources. This would not mean Winston is the starter if it gets done, it was explained to me, this will be a quarterback competition at camp. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2021

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported while it's no secret the Saints are working to bring back Jameis Winston, a deal wouldn't mean the 27-year-old will automatically be the team's starter next year. If Winston signs back with New Orleans, he would be involved in a quarterback competition at training camp, per Russini.

Vikings restructure Barr's deal

The Minnesota Vikings are restructuring linebacker Anthony Barr's contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Barr was scheduled to make $12.9 million next season but will ow make $10 million with $9.4 million fully guaranteed. Barr will also receiver $500K in per-game roster bonuses and a $100K workout bonus, per Pelissero.

The #Vikings are finalizing a revised contract with LB Anthony Barr, who will now make $10 million in 2021 — a fully guaranteed $9.4M salary, plus $500K in per-game roster bonuses and a $100K workout bonus — instead of $12.9M and can become a free agent next March, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

The 28-year-old Barr appeared in just two games last season, finishing with six tackles, after tearing a pectoral muscle.

Long visiting Dad's old team

Three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman and son of Hall of Famer Howie Long, Kyle Long is coming out of retirement. And his first free agent visit will be to his dad's old team, the Raiders, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Three-time Pro Bowl G Kyle Long, who is coming out of retirement, is scheduled to visit Monday with the Las Vegas Raiders, per source. Long is scheduled to visit KC next. Long's father, Howie, had a Hall-of-Fame career for Raiders and another Long now in play for the franchise. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Now in Las Vegas of course, long will visit the Raiders, who need help on the right side of their offensive line after trading away Trent Brown, ahead of a scheduled visit with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Schefter.

Long took the 2020 season off after appearing in just 30 games over the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears. When healthy, Long had played at a Pro Bowl level, earning the honour at both right guard and right tackle.

Moving on

The Tennessee Titans will not be bringing back either WR Corey Davis or TE Jonnu Smith, with both players slated to hit the free agent market, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Both WR Corey Davis and TE Jonnu Smith are aware that the #Titans will not be bringing them back to Nashville. Both will hit the free agent market per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2021

The 26-year-old Davis finished with 65 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games (12 starts) last season.

Smith, 25, finished the year with 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts).

Golden staying in Arizona

Pass rusher Markus Golden has agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $9 million to stay with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#AZCardinals pass-rusher Markus Golden is staying in Arizona, source say, agreeing to terms on a 2-year deal that pays him $9M. After leaving AZ, heading to the #Giants, then getting traded back, the 30-year-old Golden elects to stay and call Arizona home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

Golden, who started his career in Arizona before playing for the New York Giants in 2019, split last year between the Giants and Cardinals and finished with 4.5 sacks.

More news and notes

The #Texans agreed to terms with WR Andre Roberts on a two-year deal worth up to $5.95 million, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

Washington is signing kicker Dustin Hopkins to a one-year veteran qualifying contract worth $2,462,500, including $1,887,500 fully guaranteed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

Former Jets' OL Pat Elflein reached agreement on a three-year, $13.5 million deal including $6 million fully guaranteed with the Carolina Panthers, per source.



Elflein's agent, @FeinsodJonathan, confirmed his player intends to sign with Carolina. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

#AZCardinals are bringing back P Andy Lee on a one-year deal, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

Former #Colts S Clayton Geathers, who took off last season due to COVID and to get 100 percent healthy, intends to play again in 2021, per his new agent @Chris_Coy. He’s currently a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021