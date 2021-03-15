15h ago
NFL Free Agency Day 1: Veteran QB Fitzpatrick reaches agreement with Washington
It's safe to say the first day of the two-day negotiating period ahead of free agency in the National Football League was a busy one. Check out all the big moves from Monday with this NFL free agency recap.
TSN.ca Staff
Gronkowski, Barrett re-sign with Bucs; Patriots spend big in free agency
Fitzpatrick to sign with Washington on one-year deal
Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to play for the ninth team in his 16-year NFL career after reaching an agreement with the Washington Football Team on a one-year contract worth $10 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal could expand to $12 million with incentives.
Schefter notes that the 38-year-old is expected to head to training camp as the starter.
Over nine games with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, Fitzpatrick posted a 4-3 record with 2,091 yards passing, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The seventh-round selection in the 2005 NFL Draft has played with the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dolphins over his journeyman career.
Winston Saints agree to one-year, $12 million deal
The New Orleans Saints have officially entered the post Drew Brees era. Following the retirement of the 2-year veteran, the Saints have agreed to a one-year deal with up to $12 million with former No.1 overall pick Jameis Winston. He will compete with Taysom Hill for the starters role.
Gronkowski, Bucs, agree to one-year, $10 million contact
Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are loading up for another Super Bowl run after agreeing to a one-year, $10 million contract.
The four-time Super Bowl Champion caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season back from retirement. The 31-year-old caught six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tomlinson, Vikings are signing two-year deal
Former New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson has agreed to a two-year contract worth $22 million with the Minnesota Vikings.
Bengals and pass-rusher Hendrickson agree to four-year, $60 million deal
The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to sign defensive end Trey Hendrickson to four-year deal with $32 million in the first two years.
Browns reach deal with safety Johnson
The Cleveland Browns have reached a three-year, $33.75 million deal with safety John Johnson.
49ers reach one-year deal with CB Verrett
The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Jason Verrett, bringing the 29-year old back for a third season with the team.
Giants agree to terms with RB Booker
The New York Giants and running back Devontae Booker have gareed to a two-year $6 million contract.
Jets agree to three-year, $45 million deal with DE Lawson
The New York Jets have agreed to a contract with defensive end Carl Lawson for three-years, $45 million.
Titans agree to contract with pass rusher Bud Dupree, DL Autry
The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a contract with former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree and former Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry.
WR Davis, Jets agree on three-year deal
Former Titans' wide receiver Corey Davis and the New York Jets are in agreement on a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed.
Jaguars, agree to terms with Hyde, Dorsett
Carlos Hyde will reunite with his head coach at Ohio State, Urban Meyer, in Jacksonville after agreeing to a two-year contract worth $6 million. The team also signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.
Chiefs give OL Thuney five-year, $80M deal
The Kansas Chiefs are reportedly giving star QB Patrick Mahomes some pass protection help in the form of former New England Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney.
According to the multiple reports, the Chiefs are adding Thuney on a five-year, $80 million.
Chiefs are giving former Pats’ OL Joe Thuney a five-year, $80 million deal, per source. https://t.co/C3avhTePBj— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021
Rams agree to four-year, $64 million deal to keep LB Floyd in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams are giving linebacker Leonard Floyd a four-year, $64 million deal, keeping with with the team.
Patriots bolster WR corps and defensive line, add Agholor, Bourne, Anderson, and Wise
The Patriots added to their thin wide receiving unit, giving former Las Vegas Raider Nelson Agholor to a two-year, $26 million contract. The team also added former San Francisco 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne, agreeing to a three-year, $22.5 million deal.
The Patriots also agreed to terms with former New York Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson on a two-year deal worth $7 million. The team also re-signed defensive end Deatrich Wise to a four-year, $30 million deal with $10 million guaranteed.
Raiders agree to terms with LB Ngakoue for two-years, $26 million
The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with linebacker Yannick Ngakoue on a two-year, $26 million deal.
Harris agrees to agrees to 3-year, $27 million deal to stay in Denver
Defensive end Shelby Harris will reportedly stay in Denver, agreeing to a three-year, $27-million deal.
Chargers sign linemen Linsley, Feiler
The Los Angeles Chargers are bolstering their offensive line to help protect sophomore quarterback Justin Herbert. The team has agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers centre Corey Linsley on a five-year, $62.5 million deal and OL Matt Feiler on a three-year, $21 million contract.
Jaguars sign defensive tackle, wide receiver/returner, safety
The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris on a three-year, $24.4 million deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The deal includes $14 million in guaranteed money.
The 27-year-old Harris appeared in eight games with six starts for the Bears last season, recording 10 tackles.
The Jaguars are also signing wide receiver/kick returner Jamal Agnew, per Garafolo.
The deal is for three years and maxes out at $21 million, per Garafolo.
The 25-year-old Agnew finished the 2020 season with 14 punt returns for 178 yards and a touchdown, and 28 kick returns for 783 yards.
The Jaguars also reached an agreement with safety Rudy Ford on a two-year, $4.2 million deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Patriots add defensive back
The Patriots have reached an agreement with a fourth free agent, signing former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills to a four-year, $24 million deal with $9 million guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.
The 26-year-old Mills lined up at strong safety for the Eagles last season, finishing with 74 tackles and an interception in 15 games. Mills also has experience playing cornerback.
Patriots continue spending, add pass-rusher Judon
After reaching agreements with TE Jonnu Smith and NT Davon Godchaux earlier Monday, the New England Patriots also added veteran pass rusher Matt Judon, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the deal is for four years and $56 million.
The 28-year-old Judon finished with 50 tackles and six sacks in 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season. Judon has been named a Pro Bowler the past two seasons.
Eagles sign Graham to extension
Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham is signing a one-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles worth close to $20 million over two seasons, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Graham has spent his entire 11-year career with the Eagles and was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after recording 46 tackles and eight sacks.
49ers retaining CB Verrett
Jason Verrett is staying in San Francisco. 49ers general manager John Lynch announced the team had retained the veteran cornerback with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting the deal is for one year and $5.5 million.
Verrett, 29, appeared in 13 games with San Francisco last season, recording 60 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass defences.
Interest in Hendrickson
The New York Jets, Minesota Vikings, and Cleveland Browns have all shown interest in New Orleans Saints pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, per Josina Anderson.
Hendrickson is coming off a career-year, recording 25 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 15 games for the Saints. The 2017 third-rounder is 26-years-old.
Irving, Panthers working towards deal
Offensive tackle Cam Erving and the Carolina Panthers are working towards a two-year, $10 million deal with $8 million guaranteed, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
The 28-year-old Erving spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys and has also played for the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. Erving played in just six games with five starts for Dallas last year.
Patriots land coveted TE Smith, NT Godchaux
Former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith has reached an agreement on a four-year, $50 million contract with the New England Patriots, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN. The deal includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed.
Smith, 25, finished the year with 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts).
The Patriots also reached an agreement with former Miami Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux, per Rosenhaus. The contract is for two-years and up to $16 million, with $9 million fully guaranteed.
Godchaux appeared in just five games for the Dolphins last season, recording 16 tackles.
Okwara staying with Lions
Pass rusher Romeo Okwara is staying with the Detroit Lions after agreeing to a three-year, $39 million deal with the team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The 25-year-old is coming off a career-year, finishing with 44 tackles, 10 sacks, and 18 quarterback hits in 16 games with nine starts.
Barrett staying in Tampa
Pass rusher Shaq Barrett is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a four-year deal worth up to $72 million, with $36 million guaranteed, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.
Barrett was one of the top pending free agent pass rushers after finishing last season with 57 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games.
The 28-year-old had a league-high 19.5 sacks in 2019.
Saints QB puzzle
One day after long-time starting quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement, and the New Orleans Saints gave backup Taysom Hill a unique contract, the team is still trying to bring back the third quarterback they had on the roster last year.
ESPN's Dianna Russini reported while it's no secret the Saints are working to bring back Jameis Winston, a deal wouldn't mean the 27-year-old will automatically be the team's starter next year. If Winston signs back with New Orleans, he would be involved in a quarterback competition at training camp, per Russini.
Vikings restructure Barr's deal
The Minnesota Vikings are restructuring linebacker Anthony Barr's contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Barr was scheduled to make $12.9 million next season but will ow make $10 million with $9.4 million fully guaranteed. Barr will also receiver $500K in per-game roster bonuses and a $100K workout bonus, per Pelissero.
The 28-year-old Barr appeared in just two games last season, finishing with six tackles, after tearing a pectoral muscle.
Long visiting Dad's old team
Three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman and son of Hall of Famer Howie Long, Kyle Long is coming out of retirement. And his first free agent visit will be to his dad's old team, the Raiders, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Now in Las Vegas of course, long will visit the Raiders, who need help on the right side of their offensive line after trading away Trent Brown, ahead of a scheduled visit with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Schefter.
Long took the 2020 season off after appearing in just 30 games over the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears. When healthy, Long had played at a Pro Bowl level, earning the honour at both right guard and right tackle.
Moving on
The Tennessee Titans will not be bringing back either WR Corey Davis or TE Jonnu Smith, with both players slated to hit the free agent market, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.
The 26-year-old Davis finished with 65 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games (12 starts) last season.
Smith, 25, finished the year with 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games (14 starts).
Golden staying in Arizona
Pass rusher Markus Golden has agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $9 million to stay with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Golden, who started his career in Arizona before playing for the New York Giants in 2019, split last year between the Giants and Cardinals and finished with 4.5 sacks.
