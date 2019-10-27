10m ago
NFL Injury Reports: Cards RB Johnson likely out; Raiders RB Jacobs to play
TSN.ca tracks all the latest injury news and reports leading up to Sunday's games in Week 8. The Arizona Cardinals will likely be without running back David Johnson due to an ankle injury, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Week 8 key QB injuries
Report: David Johnson unlikely to play
"After not practicing all week, Johnson (ankle) is unlikely to play today," Rapoport reported. "He may workout pre-game just to see, but the expectation is he sits and gives way to Chase Edmonds."
Good news for Raiders on injury front
The Oakland Raiders expect to have three key offensive players in their lineup Sunday despite injuries. Running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Tyrell Williams, and right tackle Trent Brown are all expected to play, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is expected to play today," Rapoport reported. "While Gruden said WR Tyrell Williams (foot) should be back as well. OT Trent Brown (calf) is also expected to play."
Report: Chargers WR Allen GTD
The Los Angeles Chargers won't know if Keenan Allen can play until right before the game. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the wide receiver is a true game-time decision Sunday.
"Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is a true game-time decision after not practicing the last two days," Rapoport reported. "He was walking around well and had some optimism, but a pre-game workout will tell all."