TSN.ca tracks all the latest injury news and reports leading up to Sunday's games in Week 8.

Report: David Johnson unlikely to play

The Arizona Cardinals will likely be without running back David Johnson due to an ankle injury, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

After not practicing all week, #AZCardinals RB David Johnson (ankle) is unlikely to play today, source said. He may workout pre-game just to see, but the expectation is he sits and gives way to Chase Edmonds. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2019

Good news for Raiders on injury front

The Oakland Raiders expect to have three key offensive players in their lineup Sunday despite injuries. Running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Tyrell Williams, and right tackle Trent Brown are all expected to play, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) is expected to play today, while Jon Gruden said WR Tyrell Williams (foot) should be back, as well. OT Trent Brown (calf) is also expected to play, while #Texans CB Bradley Roby (hamstring) is out for Houston. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2019

Report: Chargers WR Allen GTD

The Los Angeles Chargers won't know if Keenan Allen can play until right before the game. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the wide receiver is a true game-time decision Sunday.

#Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is a true game-time decision after not practicing the last two days, I’m told. He was walking around well and had some optimism, but a pre-game workout will tell all. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2019

