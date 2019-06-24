Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to meet with NFL investigators some time this week, reports Terez Paylor of Yahoo! Sports.

Hill, 25, remains suspended from all team activities with his criminal child abuse case in Johnson County, KS no longer active.

The native of Lauderhill, FL had been investigated this past spring for alleged battery for an incident in which his three-year-old son's arm was broken. In April, the Johnson County District Attorney's Office concluded that while a crime was likely committed, evidence did not allow it to identify a perpetrator. The case was reopened when audio of Hill and his fiancee discussing the matter surfaced in which Hill issued a threat to her. The case was subsequently closed without charges in June.

The meeting is to take place in Kansas City and Hill's legal team is expected to be present.

The NFL has yet to rule on Hill's case and the fact that no criminal charges were forthcoming does not necessarily indicate that Hill will avoid suspension.

Hill previously pleaded guilty to domestic assault in 2014.

Chiefs training camp is set to open in late July.