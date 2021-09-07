NFL Lives Here: TSN and CTV’s Comprehensive Coverage of the 2021 NFL Season Kicks Off September 9

TORONTO (September 7, 2021) – Bell Media is Canada’s home for extensive multi-platform coverage of the 2021 NFL season, available on TSN, CTV, CTV2, and RDS this fall as the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. The new season begins with pre-game coverage Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV2 as Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The game airs live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay at 8:20 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV.

Throughout the season, TSN and CTV bring fans a massive NFL schedule featuring live coverage of:

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL matchups on TSN and CTV2

Sunday 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET game windows – regular season games across multiple stations and networks each week including TSN, CTV, CTV2

NFL REDZONE, available to TSN subscribers every Sunday afternoon on the network’s leading digital platforms

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on TSN and CTV2

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on TSN

All playoff games on CTV

SUPER BOWL LVI, live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

