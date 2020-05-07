While there remains much uncertainty in the sports world, the NFL will release its 17-week 2020 schedule Thursday night.

You can watch the Schedule Release Special LIVE on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN Direct at 8p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Traditionally, the league has opened play with a Thursday night game hosted by the reigning Super Bowl champions on September 10. This year's opener could see the Kansas City Chiefs hosting New England Patriots in their first game in nearly two decades without Tom Brady. The Chiefs will also host the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans this season.

ESPN will air a three-hour NFL schedule release show tonight at 8 pm Eastern. It will highlight key matchups, schedule flexibility and, ultimately, hope. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2020

The Chiefs are set to be just one of several difficult opponents this season for expected starter Jarrett Stidham and Patriots, who have the toughest strength of schedule based on 2019 records.



Toughest 2020 Schedule Based on 2019 Opponents Records Team Opponent Win Pct. New England Patriots 0.537 New York Jets 0.533 Miami Dolphins 0.529 San Francisco 49ers 0.527 Detroit Lions 0.525 Atlanta Falcons 0.525 Buffalo Bills 0.525

Brady's new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have the 16th toughest schedule with opponents holding a .502 win percentage in 2019.

A potential change in the NFL schedule could be in the works for this season. ESPN's John Clayton told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh Wednesday that this year's schedule will see all inter-conference matchups for the first four weeks of the season.

That could see the teams in the AFC East, three of whom own the top three spots in strength of schedule, facing the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in the first month of the season.

.@JohnClaytonNFL tells @937theFan that the NFL schedule will be NFC vs AFC for the 1st 4 weeks of the season. Steelers play the NFC East. So 1st 4 games would be Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 6, 2020

