It will be an all-AFC East matchup at the Ralph in Week 1.

The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reports the Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets at New Era Field at 1pm et on the first Sunday of the NFL season.

The two teams last met in Orchard Park in Week 17 when the Bills, who had already clinched a playoff spot, rested their starters in a 13-6 loss.

The Jets and Bills also kicked off the 2019 season when the Bills rallied back from a 16-3 deficit in the fourth quarter for a 17-16 win at the Meadowlands.

In the 119 all-time meetings between the two clubs, the Bills hold a 63-56 edge.

Adam Gase and the Jets are coming off of a 7-9 season, finishing third in the division. The Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010. While top wide receiver Robby Anderson left as a free agent, the team added offensive tackle George Fant, WR Breshaud Perriman and former Bills running back Frank Gore in free agency, while their strong draft class included offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, WR Denzel Mims and corner Bryce Hall.

The Bills finished at 10-6, second in the AFC, and reached the playoffs for the second time in three seasons after a nearly two decade-long postseason drought. The Bills' premier offseason acquisition was Pro-Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs, picked up in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Veteran corner Josh Norman, defensive end Mario Addison and linebacker A.J. Klein were among the team's free-agent additions.