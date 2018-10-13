With an action-packed Saturday in both the CFL and college in the books, TSN caps off a football-filled weekend with three intriguing NFL matchups. Here is a look at what's on tap:

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets – Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN3/5

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos – Sunday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on TSN3/5

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots – Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4/5

The NFL’s tripleheader starts with an intriguing quarterback matchup between two AFC teams. Andrew Luck is starting to look like his old self after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury. The Colts quarterback has thrown for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns to five interceptions through five games this season.

Sam Darnold has looked the part so far in his rookie season with the Jets. The third-overall selection in this year’s NFL Draft has thrown for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns to six interceptions in leading New York to an early 2-3 record.

Things heat up in the second game when the high-flying Rams travel to Denver to take on the Broncos. The Greatest Show on Turf may actually be back, albeit in Los Angeles and on natural grass, as Jared Goff and Todd Gurley have led the Rams to the league’s top offensive ranking and a perfect 5-0 record.

The main course comes in the Sunday Nighter when the league’s only other undefeated team, the Chiefs, face their stiffest test yet, taking on the Patriots in New England. The Chiefs hope they’ve finally found a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes to get them over the hump and a win over the Patriots would send a message to the league. Meanwhile a New England win would send a message as well – the path through the AFC still goes through Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.