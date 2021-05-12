Which 2021 rookie QB will start a playoff game first?

The NFL unveiled it's Week 1 schedule for the 2021 season, kicking off with the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Sept. 9.

The Chicago Bears will visit the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night primetime slot, while the Baltimore Ravens will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Sept. 13.

The full Week 1 schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 9

Cowboys at Buccaneers, 8:20pm ET

Sunday, Sept 12

Vikings at Bengals, 1 PM ET

49ers at Lions, 1 PM ET

Eagles at Falcons, 1 PM ET

Jaguars at Texans, 1 PM ET

Steelers at Bills, 1 PM ET

Jets at Panthers, 1 PM ET

Cardinals at Titans, 1 PM ET

Chargers at Washington, 1 PM ET

Seahawks at Colts, 1 PM ET

Browns at Chiefs, 4:25 ET

Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 ET

Broncos at Giants, 4:25 PM ET

Packers at Saints, 4:25 PM ET

Bears at Rams, 8:20pm ET

Monday, Sept 13

Ravens at Raiders, 8:20pm ET