Week 18 of the NFL season has arrived – TSN will have you covered all weekend as the National Football League wraps up its regular season.

The action gets started with two games on the network Saturday evening, and wraps up with a full slate of games on Sunday.

Saturday, January 8

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos - 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT (CTV Network, TSN 1/3, RDS)

The action gets started as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Denver as a 10-point favourite.

Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs will look to bounce back from their 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Kansas City still has a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But they’ll need some help.

It starts with a win on Saturday over the Broncos.

Once that happens, the Chiefs will need the Houston Texans to upset the Tennessee Titans.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT (CTV Network, TSN 1/3, RDS)

On Saturday night, the NFC East will once again take centre stage in primetime.

The 11-5 Dallas Cowboys travel to Philadelphia in a game between two playoff teams.

Currently, Dallas has clinched the division and is locked into the No. 4 seed while the Eagles have secured their playoff spot and sit seventh in the conference.

Dallas can still reach the No. 2 seed in the conference, but will need a lot of help.

The Cowboys need to win Saturday night and have the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals all lose in order to jump into the two spot.

It’s far more likely they finish the week right where they started, in fourth.

As for Philadelphia, they can improve to 10-7 with a win on Saturday and give themselves a chance at the No. 6 seed.

A win for Philly and a loss from the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday would see the Eagles move up a spot.

Sunday, January 9

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 PT (TSN 1/3/4/5)

Kirk Cousins makes his return to the lineup from COVID-19 as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Chicago Bears.

You can watch the game across the TSN Network Sunday afternoon.

Both teams are looking to finish disappointing seasons on a high note.

Chicago enters Week 18 winners of two straight games, while the Vikings have just two wins in their last six games.

You can also catch Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns on CTV Atlantic, CTV Ottawa, CTV Toronto, CTV Kitchener, CTV Saskatchewan

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions: CTV Alberta, and CTV BC

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens: CTV Montreal, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Winnipeg, CTV2 Atlantic, CTV2 Toronto, CTV2 London/Windsor, CTV2 Ottawa, CTV2 Alberta, CTV2 BC

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets - 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT TSN1, TSN3, CTV Toronto

On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets as they look to improve to 11-6 and clinch the AFC East for the second consecutive season.

The Bills made quick work of the Jets earlier this season with a 45-17 win at MetLife Stadium in Week 10.

The Bills can still manage to win the division if they don’t win the game.

If the New England Patriots fall to the Miami Dolphins, the division belongs to Buffalo.

However, if Buffalo loses to New York and the Patriots beat Miami, the Bills will fall out of the division lead and will have to go on the road for Wild Card Weekend.

Also Watch:

San Francisco 49ers @ LA Rams - CTV Montreal CTV Kitchener CTV Ottawa CTV Northern Ontario CTV Winnipeg CTV Saskatchewan CTV2 Atlantic

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals - CTV Alberta CTV BC

Sunday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders - CTV2 Network, TSN 1/3, RDS

This season wraps up with the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders battling it out in Sin City on Sunday Night Football for potentially the last playoff spot in the AFC.

Both teams enter this week 9-7, and with five playoff spots already clinched, and the Indianapolis Colts a heavy favourite to clinch the sixth spot. It could all come down to this one game for the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has played against the Raiders three times in his career, he’s gone 2-1 with seven touchdowns and zero turnovers.

Meanwhile, Derek Carr is 7-8 lifetime against the Chargers, but has lost six of his last nine against them since 2017.

The Raiders are looking to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2016, and just the second time since 2002. If both the Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers lose (or if the Colts lose and the Steelers tie) earlier on Sunday, Las Vegas can still reach the postseason even if they lose to L.A.

The Chargers have a chance to make the playoffs for the first time in the Justin Herbert era, and just the second time since 2018, with a win or a tie.