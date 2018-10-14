Injuries to important players happen nearly every week in the National Football League and Week 6 has been no different with Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley among them.

Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley exited Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle inury incurred during the second quarter.

Calvin Ridley has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. #Falcons — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) October 14, 2018

Ridley, the team's touchdown leader with six, had three receptions for 47 yards.

The rookie out of Alabama will not return.

Oakland Raiders

Wide receiver Amari Cooper left Sunday's game in London against the Seattle Seahawks after a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Amari Cooper has been ruled out with a concussion.



Jon Feliciano is out with a rib injury. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) October 14, 2018

Attempting to haul in a Derek Carr pass, Cooper lowered himself and was met with the helmet of Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald. There was no penalty on the play.

Cooper did not record a catch during the game and will not return with what the team is calling a concussion.

Buffalo Bills

Quarterback Josh Allen left Sunday's game against the Houston Texans late in the third quarter with an elbow injury.

Injury Update: Josh Allen is questionable to return (elbow). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 14, 2018

Nathan Peterman took over in his stead.

A rookie out of Wyoming, Allen threw for 84 yards on 10-for-17 passing prior to his injury.

He is questionable to return.

Injury Update: G Vlad Ducasse is questionable to return (knee). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 14, 2018

Guard Vald Ducasse (knee) is also questionable to return.

Cincinnati Bengals

Safety Shawn Williams exited Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was evalated for a concussion.

INJURY REPORT: S Shawn Williams has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.#PITvsCIN — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 14, 2018

The injury appeared to occur in the third quarter when Williams attempted to tackle running back James Conner.

He is questionable to return.