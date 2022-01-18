Fans vote Stamkos, Kadri, Zibanejad, Terry as NHL All-Star Game 'Last Men In'

The National Hockey League announced today that Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos (Atlantic), Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri (Central), New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (Metropolitan), and Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry (Pacific) have been voted in as the "Last Men In" for the 2022 NHL All-Star game.

However, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel, who finished second in voting in the Metropolitan Division, will replace Zibanejad, who cannot attend due to personal reasons.

Stamkos has recorded 18 goals an 28 assists in 39 games this season.

Guentzel has scored 20 goals to go aong with 18 assists in 32 games.

Kadri has scored 14 goals and added 35 assists in 33 games to make his first all-star game.

Terry, also making his first all-star appearance, has 22 goals and 14 assists in 38 games.

Full Rosters for the NHL All-Star game can be seen below:

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st)

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)*

F Steven Stamkos, TBL (7th)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th)*

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)



Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)

F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)

F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th)*

D Adam Fox, NYR (1st)

D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)



Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)

F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)

F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th)*

F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)

F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)

F Troy Terry, ANA (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)

G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)

G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)



* Fan-elected captain