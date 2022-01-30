The NHL announced Sunday that Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi and Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov have been added to the roster for the 2022 NHL All-Star weekend.

Josi replaces Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon on the Central Division roster. This will be his fourth career All-Star Game appearance. The 31-year-old has 13 goals and 43 points in 43 games this season.

Kuznetsov will skate in his second career All-Star Game, replacing New York Rangers defenceman Adam Fox on the Metropolitan Division roster. He has 13 goals and 43 points in 42 games this season.

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski, named to the Central Division All-Star roster on Jan. 13, replaces MacKinnon as Central Division captain.

The NHL All-Star weekend will take place Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.