NHL believed to have approval to move forward in Canadian cities

Provinces ask NHL for more testing and consider use of 'bubble'

The National Hockey League is expected to officially respond to provincial governments on Thursday, but it's believed the league has approval to move forward with the season in all seven Canadian cities, reports TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

This comes one day after the five Canadian provincial health authorities with jurisdiction over NHL games responded to the league’s Return to Play proposal with a joint letter asking for additional measures.

More to come.