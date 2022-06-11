Where will some of the top coaches land?

The National Hockey League has a Board of Governors meeting next Thursday in New York City, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

This will be the first BOG meeting since the annual get-together this past December in Palm Beach, Fla.

LeBrun notes the NHL normally holds three BOG meetings in a year. A two-day gathering in December and one-day meetings in mid-June and September, though that calendar has been disrupted by the pandemic.

LeBrun also points out that the NHL and National Hockey League Players Association plan to go back to a normal calendar cycle beginning next season with the opening of free agency on July 1 in 2023. Free agency is set to open on July 13 this summer after opening on July 28 last year.

The last BOG meeting came at the height of multiple regular season-game postponements due to COVID-19. The league and NHLPA was also weighing the viability of NHL players attending the Beijing Olympics in February. It was decided in early January that players would not be heading to the Winter Games after all and both sides said the focus would shift to sending players to the 2026 Milano Cortina Games.