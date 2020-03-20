The NHL Coaches’ Association officially released its mentorship program on Friday, seven months early due to the impact COVID-19 is having on the sport.

The program was initially rolled out as a pilot project for coaches in the NCAA, USHL, ECHL and AHL between Feb. 10 and March 9, 2020. A combined 200 coaches from these groups were able to participate in live webinars led by current NHL head coaches around the topics of leadership, communication, career advancement and other advice for coaches looking to enhance their skillset.

The program used online webinar technology in the format of a half-hour presentation by an NHL head coach followed by an open Q&A with the participants. The online platform allowed each NHL coach to deliver their presentation remotely to a large group of coaches, with each webinar recorded and made available to those not able to attend the live event.

Initially intended to release on a broader scale next season beginning in October 2020, the NHLCA moved up the launch to due to the impact of the impact of COVID-19 on the sport. Coaches from across North America and Europe have been invited to participate in the program directly by their Association/Federation.

“Now more than ever, the hockey community needs to come together and support each other in these times of uncertainty,” NHL Coaches’ Association president Lindsay Artkin said. “Our NHL coaches have been tremendous in taking a leadership role in doing just that. They remain committed to helping in the continued development of all hockey coaches around the world, especially in these challenging times.”

There will be more than 20 presentations from NHL head, assistant and goalie coaches over the coming six weeks, with representation from nearly every NHL team. Topics range from leadership, communication, networking, and career advancement strategies to advice about implementing systems, player development, and opponent scouting tactics.

“We have a responsibility to take a leadership role in the development of hockey coaches,” Buffalo Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger said. “We’re so fortunate to be coaching in the NHL, so sharing our knowledge and insights with the next generation of coaches is the least we can do.”

Krueger will be leading a webinar with more than 400 coaches from nine European Ice Hockey Federations on the topic of career development, specifically discussing his own path to the NHL and highlighting differences between coaching in Europe versus North America.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the support of our NHL coaches in helping us roll out this Program 6 months ahead of schedule,” executive director of the NHL Coaches’ Association Michael Hirshfeld said. “We truly believe it can have a meaningful impact on the development of coaches around the world, and during this difficult time, banding together to support coaches is so critical. It’s a role we feel a responsibility to play.”