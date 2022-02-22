The NHL won't discipline Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon after hitting an official with his stick in Monday's game against the Boston Bruins.

NHL Hockey Operations statement on the incident in last night's game between the Avalanche and Bruins.

After Charlie Coyle scored to make it a 5-1 lead for the Bruins four minutes into the third period, MacKinnon lost the faceoff to Tomas Nosek. The Avalanche centre responded by slashing the leg of linesman Michel Cormier.

"Last night, one of our officials was struck by a player with his stick immediately after a face-off," the league said in a statement. "We immediately investigated the incident and, having conferred with the on-ice officiating crew and the NHL Officials' Association, it has been determined the player's intention was not to strike the official, but, rather, to initiate contact with the opposing player. Given this conclusion, it has been determined that no further discipline is necessary.

MacKinnon had the lone goal for Colorado in the 5-1 loss to the Bruins. He has 12 goals and 48 points in 36 games this season.